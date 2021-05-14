S. Africa: Top official in ruling ANC takes party to court

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A top official in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has taken the party to court to challenge his suspension pending charges of fraud and corruption against him. The move heightens tensions within the fractured organization that was once led by Nelson Mandela. Ace Magashule is the secretary general of the ANC and a fierce political rival of party leader and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The political battle is seen as a key indicator of whether Ramaphosa will be successful in his drive to rid the ANC of the corruption that has tarnished the party’s image over the past decade.