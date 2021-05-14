Salvadoran ex-cop nabbed for 2 murders; 10 more bodies found

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A search at the home of a former policeman in El Salvador arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies. The 51-year-old ex-cop was detained last week for killing a woman and her daughter. After that, the prosecutor’s office said Friday that a search was launched of his home in the eastern town of Chalchuapa. The search turned up seven pits that held ten bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago. Hugo Osorio Chávez Osorio already faces charges in the killings of a 57-year-old woman and her daughter, 26.