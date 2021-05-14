South Sudan, nearing 10 years old, struggles for stability

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — As South Sudan approaches 10 years of being an independent country, many challenges remain for the world’s youngest state. A 2018 peace deal ending a five-year civil war has faced delays in implementation. One major problem has been the formation of a unified security force, which has been hampered by lack of funding and political will. More than 25,000 trainees have yet to graduate from centers across South Sudan, many struggling without regular meals, medical care or even a curriculum. Life has been especially difficult for women, who had hoped that serving in the security forces would give their families some stability.