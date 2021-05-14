WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is back and celebrating its silver anniversary. It was a busy offseason for the longest running women’s professional sports league that will tipoff its 25th season Friday night. There was a lot of player movement in the offseason headlined by Candace Parker heading home to Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles. Defending champion Seattle will try to become the first WNBA team to win consecutive titles since Los Angeles did it in 2001 and 2002. The Storm still have a strong nucleus with Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd leading the way.