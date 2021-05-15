Detroit tourism seeks rebound after year lost to pandemic

DETROIT (AP) — Tourism leaders in Detroit are banking on a return of conventions and business meetings shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Groups and companies already are booking dates for this year and next. The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau has designed Detroit-specific packages that feature high-end hotels and swanky restaurants in an effort to attract short-term visitors from nearby states. Professional Convention Management Association President Sherrif Karamat says losses in the U.S. due to COVID-19 are estimated at $300 billion and that $1 trillion generated globally by conventions in 2019 nearly all “went away.”