DEVELOPING: Train derails in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A derailed train is causing local Albert Lea residents to shelter in place.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert around 2:30 p.m. that a train derailed in the 1300 Block of Eastgate Road. According to the press release, there is an "unknown hazardous material leak."

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Department is asking local residents to shelter in place.

