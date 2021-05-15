Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny. Court documents show 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Laredo to conspiracy to bring the woman into the country. In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors say felony counts of transporting the woman into the U.S. and lying to investigators will be dismissed. Walker faces up to 10 years in prison with sentencing scheduled for August 9.