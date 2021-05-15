Skip to Content

Liberal mayor wants to run against Hungarian prime minister

4:09 am National news from the Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The liberal mayor of Hungary’s capital has announced that he will enter an upcoming primary race that will choose a candidate to face nationalist Prime Minster Viktor Orban in closely watched elections next year. In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony said he would accept the nomination of his party and run in the two-round primary in September and October. He’ll be part of a six-party opposition coalition that seeks to unseat Hungary’s right-wing governing party. Karacsony said he believes the biggest problem facing Hungary is polarization of the country’s citizens, and that he aims to reunite the country. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content