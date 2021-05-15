Lod scores in stoppage time, Minnesota beat Dallas 1-0

MINNESOTA (AP) — Robin Lod scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Minnesota United past FC Dallas, 1-0 on Saturday night. Brent Kallman’s header of Emanuel Reynoso’s corner was on frame and defender José Antonio Martínez blocked it. But Martínez was unable to clear it from danger and Lod pounced on the loose ball to give Minnesota (2-4-0) its second win after going the first four matches of the season without a point. Jáder Obrian’s missed header in the 51st minute was the best scoring chance for Dallas (1-2-2).