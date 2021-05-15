MIDNIGHT PIPER: Music honors lives lost in line of duty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At the stroke of midnight Saturday, a bag pipe player performed "Amazing Grace" outside of the Olmsted County Government Center. The tradition stems back decades, with a mission to honor lives lost during the line of duty.

The piper played at midnight because it was the start of May 15th; National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

The tradition of the midnight piper dates back to the 1990's when piper Jimmy O'Connell played to honor fallen officers during the Police Week at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C.

Early Saturday morning, midnight pipers and drummers were playing outside law enforcement centers all across Minnesota.

Steve Franks, of the Caledonian Pipe Band, volunteered his musical talents Saturday.