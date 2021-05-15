Police in Phoenix suburb say 2 kids killed, mom detained

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers located the woman’s apartment, went inside and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.” Carbajal says the woman who flagged down officers at about 7 a.m. has been detained and detectives are interviewing her. No identities have been released. Carbajal called it a “tragic incident” and said the officers who responded to the call are receiving counseling.