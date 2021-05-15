Scattered showers, storms Saturday; Becoming warmer next week

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across parts of southeaster Minnesota and northeastern Iowa this afternoon. There is a chance that a couple storms could become strong to severe with strong winds, small hail, and heavy rain the main hazards. Make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and early evening if you have any outdoor plans. Storm chances look to decrease after 7pm tonight with partly cloudy skies expected to remain overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with light southwest winds at 3-8 mph.

Areas of patchy fog are possible in the region between 4-8am, so make sure to use extra caution if you plan to do any early morning driving. A mix of sun and clouds are possible through out the day with a small chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Warmer weather will settle into the region for the upcoming week, giving us a stretch of above normal temperatures. Monday looks to be the best day of the week with dry, sunny conditions and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds roll in for Tuesday with a chance for isolated afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather moves into the region for the mid and late week with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Friday and Saturday look to see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures look to take a run into the upper 70s as we head into the weekend.