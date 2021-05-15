Success story Taiwan faces its worst outbreak in pandemic

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The island of Taiwan imposed new restrictions in its capital city on Saturday as it battled its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Authorities raised the alert level for the capital Taipei and the surrounding area of New Taipei city. The level 3 alert requires people to wear a mask outdoors and limits indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Health authorities said that 180 new locally spread cases had been confirmed, the majority in Taipei and New Taipei. Taiwan has has had enviable success in containing COVID-19 to date, keeping the virus largely at bay,