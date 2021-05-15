Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 27th game of the year with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 23 points in the loss.