Art on the Ave returns to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Slatterly Park Neighborhood was full of art, music, and comradery once again, as the 11th annual Art on the Ave made it's comeback Saturday. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Normally, the event features artists and musical acts, food trucks and more. With more than 50 vendors, it typically closes down a full street. This year, to allow for more space and social distancing, four different areas were set up throughout the neighborhood.

"It's all about community and building community through the arts," one organizer said. "At the 10th annual event, the mayor proclaimed Slatterly Park as the arts district in Rochester. So, we are the official arts district in Rochester! With a budding sculpture scene continuing. We have several artists and musicians that live in this neighborhood, which is great."

A new sculpture has been added to the neighborhood. It's on display on 5th Ave. SE in Rochester.