As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democrats in certain states have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, Virginia and other states where Democrats control the legislature, lawmakers are making it easier to cast ballots by mail, expanding early voting and requiring greater oversight of changes to election laws. Their moves come as Republicans have enacted voting restrictions in Florida, Georgia and Iowa, and are in the process of adding new limits in Arizona, Ohio and Texas. The state actions come as congressional Democrats in Washington are pushing an overhaul of federal elections.