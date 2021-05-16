Bleu Duck hosts small seafood cooking class in downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A tasty event took place in downtown Rochester Sunday, in the form of a small cooking class.

Couples and friends got together in pairs today at Bleu Duck Kitchen for company, drinks, and seafood. One of the chefs spent the afternoon explaining to the participants about different ingredients, and how they influence a good seafood dish.

While some of the guests were enjoying the nice afternoon and the meal, others were taking notes on how to better their own craft in the kitchen.

"This event is great because I get to spend good time with my friend Patty here, and learn some things that I've just never had an opportunity to learn before," said Nicole Zitterkopf, a local resident and participant.

"This was absolutely a score on a birthday gift for me, because it's time together, it's learning something new, and I can't wait for the next one," said Christy Eichens, a local resident and partcipant.

Due to new CDC, state, and local guidance, no one at the event was seen wearing a mask. Bleu Duck is now mask-optional for vaccinated employees and guests.