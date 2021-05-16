Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Skip to Content

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

