Rochester hosts annual Transportation Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This year marked the 27th annual Transportation Fair in the Med City.

Children of the Hoover and Mighty Oaks Early Learning Centers were able to climb on and explore different vehicles of their choosing Saturday.

Students could choose vehicles ranging from garbage trucks, fire trucks, school buses and even Minnesota Department of Transportation's snow plow "Snowbi-Wan Kenobi."

First responders and the drivers of vehicles were there to greet the kids and show them how their vehicles work.

This annual event is put on by Community Education, Parents Are Important in Rochester and Rochester Public Works.