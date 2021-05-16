Rochester residents react to Israel-Palestine violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands of miles from the conflict in Gaza, discourse is divided in Rochester. With the military conflict continuing, residents locally are forming their own reactions to the crisis.

Recent law school graduate Ihab Mikati regards Israel as a military occupant of Palestine, and wants other Americans to learn about their involvement.

"As funders of the occupation, which American taxpayers are, American taxpayers have both the power to oppose it and a duty to oppose it," said Mikati, who has been a Palestinian advocate for several years.

When he was in school in Minnesota, he noted the unfairness of coverage in favor of Israel, which led him to speak out.

"The sympathizing of the tragedy, in both cases, when I was in college and in high school, were very much against the Palestinians… their lives weren't worth one percent of someone who's life was tragically taken in Israel," said Mikati.

Another resident, Chaim Locker, would disagree. Locker moved to Rochester with his wife in 2004 from Israel. Both of them served in the Israeli armed forces.

"We are aiming for peace and we always call the Palestinians in the Gaza strip to sit and discuss everything and to sign peace. But they, for some reason, elect to keep attacking Israel," said Locker.

They believe that Israel would not attack Gaza if not for them launching attacks on Israeli citizens first.

"When they send those rockets and missiles, they don't care whom they are killing, as long as it's an Israeli," said Locker. "It's pure hypocrisy, because just imagine, we are living here in Rochester, suddenly, rockets are falling here."