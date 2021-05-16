Severe cyclone heading toward southern India; 4 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour). Officials said Sunday it has already caused heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least four people. Cyclone Tauktae, the season’s first major storm, is expected to make landfall on Tuesday in Gujarat state. The massive storm will likely hamper India’s fight against a coronavirus surge that’s sweeping the country with devastating death tolls. Virus lockdown measures may slow relief work, and damage from the storm could potentially destroy roads and cut vital supply lines.