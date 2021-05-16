Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior ministry has lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends. Starting Monday, shopping malls will be able to reopen. Some businesses will remain closed, including gyms and cafes, but restaurants will be able to offer take away in addition to delivery. Preschools will resume in-person education but upper grades will continue remote learning. Turks can return to their workplaces but will have to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. The Turkish government introduced a full lockdown end of April to curb a surge in infections and deaths.