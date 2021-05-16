Arrests in UK over claims antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested four people over videos posted on social media that appear to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London. The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London on Sunday with a large Jewish population. At one point a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying “rape their daughters.” The Metropolitan Police force said officers stopped a car and detained four men on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “shameful racism we have seen today” and said there was no place for anti-Semitism in Britain.