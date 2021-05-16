Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Children are having their noses swabbed or saliva sampled at school to test for the coronavirus in cities such as Baltimore, New York and Chicago. In other parts of the U.S., school districts are reluctant to check even students showing signs of illness for COVID-19. Education and health officials around the country have taken different approaches to testing students and staff members, and widely varying positions or whether to test them at all. Officials in districts that have embraced testing describe it as a tool for making sure infections stay under control. But many school administrators see more hassle than benefit. Some states have turned down millions in federal funding for school-based virus testing.