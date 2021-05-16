Warm stretch ahead; Becoming unsettled later this week

We saw beautiful conditions across the region today as we wrapped up the weekend. Pleasant and mild conditions will continue into tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. We'll see a few clouds throughout the night with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

We'll start off the new week on a quiet note before more unsettled weather moves into the region for the majority of the week. Monday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. A stray shower may be possible overnight with partly cloudy skies. More cloud cover rolls in for Tuesday with a chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near normal in the upper 60s.

Precipitation chances increase for the mid and late week with continued early summer warmth. Wednesday afternoon will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 70s. The warm continued into Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible throughout the afternoon.

A little sunshine is possible on Friday, but there will still be a small opportunity for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend with summer-like highs in the upper 70s. Periods of sunshine are possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.