Waseca officers honored for service

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association are honoring members of the Waseca Police Department.

Officer Arik Matson has been named as the Association's Officer of the Year. Matson is also receiving the Medal of Honor. Matson was shot and seriously injured while on duty in Jan. 6 2020.

Along with Matson, three other officers are being awarded for their service that night , including: Captain Kris Markeson, Sgt. Tim Schroeder and Officer Andrew Harren. All three members are receiving the Medal of Honor and the Lifesaving Award.

The Waseca Police Department made the announcement on a Facebook post Friday. Last week was the 2021 National Police week; WPD says the news couldn't have come at a better time.