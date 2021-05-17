111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002. Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural town of Roma that eating chicken brains weekly had contributed to his longevity. The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.