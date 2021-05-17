Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks. President Joe Biden said Monday from the White House that “we know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that’s raging globally is under control.” The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. The administration previously committed to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June. Biden is also tapping his COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration’s efforts to share doses with the world