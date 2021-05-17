Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire

(AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is signaling the U.S. still would not press for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Blinken's comments Monday in Copenhagen, Denmark comes as the fighting entered its second week and more than 200 people have been killed, most of them Palestinians in Gaza.

Pressure is increasing from U.S. lawmakers seeking a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Joe Biden has given no signs of stepping up public pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza and militants have launched more than 3,100 rockets into Israel since the fighting began.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press