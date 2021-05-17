Dozens gather to pray for 9-year-old girl shot in the head

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside a hospital in Robbinsdale to pray for a young girl who was shot in the head while playing with other children in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Police say 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith remains in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was shot Saturday night while bouncing on a trampoline in the Jordan neighborhood. Police say the shooter was in a red four-door Ford vehicle that drove away after firing at a residence. The shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. Garrett remains in critical condition at North Memorial.