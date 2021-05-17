EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court takes a major abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide a major abortion case that could dramatically alter decades of rulings on abortion rights and eventually lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access. The case the justices will hear is an appeal from Mississippi in which the state is asking to be allowed to ban most abortions at the 15th week of pregnancy. The state is not asking the court to overrule the Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. But many supporters of abortion rights are alarmed and many opponents of abortion are elated that the justices could undermine their earlier abortion rulings.