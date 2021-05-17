Minnesota budget deal in place, details to be worked out

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was expected to be a long day of negotiations at the Minnesota State Capitol with the clock ticking on the legislative session. As it turns out, DFL and Republican lawmakers struck a deal hours ahead of the midnight deadline.

“You have three people who basically respect each other and are able to work well together despite huge ideological rifts between them,” said DFL House Speaker, Melissa Hortman.

Monday morning, House and Senate leaders announced a framework on the next two-year state budget. We're told it supports working families, ensures students continue to catch up on learning, and helps the recovery of small businesses to drive Minnesota’s economy.

Of course, there were some disagreements about where money should go right at this moment, but economic comeback from the pandemic was critical in everyone's opinion as every Minnesotan has struggled in their own way this past year.

“We’re going to focus on recovering from COVID. We’re going to pay attention to what families need, and I feel like this agreement on the spending targets all of that,” stated Republican Senate Majority Leader, Paul Gazelka.

Lawmakers also expect police accountability measures to be a part of the final package. House DFLers passed a police reform package last month shortly after the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. The governor has been urging the Republican-controlled Senate to pass the measure.

“We know that we want to see some reforms around public safety that are shared by both members of community, activists, and police, and they’ll be working on those issues,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

Although both sides came to an agreement, lawmakers will still return to the Capitol next month for a special session to finalize more details. That work will include the meeting of a conference committee to find budget solutions not specified in Monday's briefing.