Rochester man arrested for fatal crash Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man is facing charges for a fatal crash with a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Officers found 48-year-old Joseph Rodriguez of Rochester laying in the road in the 2400 block of 20th Street SE around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department.

CPR was performed on scene. Rodriguez was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys where he died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect, 41-year-old Will Hanson, was driving a 2012 Ram pickup truck west on 20th Street before striking Rodriguez in the road.

Hanson told officers that Rodriguez suddenly appeared in front of him in the roadway, and he wasn't able to stop his pickup in time. Police said Hanson stayed on scene after the crash.

According to police, there is evidence that Hanson was under the influence. Officers found what is believed to be methamphetamine in the pickup.

Hanson was taken into custody and a blood sample was drawn. Results are expected from the Minnesota BCA in the next four to six weeks.

He is facing multiple potential charges, including criminal vehicular homicide and fourth-degree DWI.