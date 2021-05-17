Sanofi-GSK reports success in virus vaccine, after setback

PARIS (AP) — Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s potential COVID-19 vaccine triggered strong immune responses in all adult age groups in preliminary trials. The result boosts optimism the shot may join the fight against the pandemic this year. Participants showed neutralizing antibodies in line with those found in people who had recovered from the disease, according to trial results released Monday. The drugmakers said they plan to begin late-stage trials and production in the coming weeks and hope to win regulatory approval for the vaccine before the end of 2021. Regulators have already authorized a number of COVID-19 vaccines, though experts say more are needed.