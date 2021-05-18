Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana. A prosecutor says Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. A defense attorney says Warnick wasn’t involved. He and two other people were charged with illegally possessing the chair after it went missing in March. Authorities say it was found at Warnick’s tattoo shop in New Orleans.