More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five more California counties will move to less restrictive tiers because of improving COVID-19 conditions and no counties regressed. The state Department of Public Health said Tuesday that Orange, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Amador counties are moving from the orange, or moderate, tier to the yellow, or minimal, tier. Tehama County is improving from the red, substantial, tier to orange. The moves will put 13 counties in yellow, 35 in orange and 10 in red. No counties are in the purple, or substantial, tier.