Colombia rebel group claims leader ‘Jesus Santrich’ slain

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian rebel group says government troops killed its leader, who had abandoned the 2016 peace deal with Colombia’s government and had been at large for three years. The leader known as Jesus Santrich was one of the chief negotiators for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in peace talks with the government. But he gave up on the peace deal after he was indicted in the U.S. for alleged cocaine trafficking. In a statement posted on its website Tuesday, Santrich’s new rebel group, the Second Marquetalia Movement, says the 53-year-old insurgent was killed Monday in Venezuela by a Colombian commando unit that illegally crossed the border. There was no immediate comment on the claim from either Colombia’s government or Venezuela.