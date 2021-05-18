Disney Junior series aims to give a kid’s eye view of race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animated series of shorts presenting the concepts of race and social justice to young viewers is coming to Disney Junior. The channel said that “Rise Up, Sing Out” is designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families. The series will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who are also executive producers for the project. Thompson and Trotter say their hope is to “empower and uplift” youngsters in they way they know best, through music. “Rise Up, Sing Out” will debut later this year, with the date yet to be announced.