Durst jurors to get refresher in deaths tied to millionaire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the murder trial of Robert Durst are getting a refresher in the deaths that have dogged the multimillionaire. A new round of opening statements is scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after an unprecedented 14-month recess in the case because of the coronavirus pandemic. The judge dismissed one juror after trying to determine if they could be fair and questioning them about health concerns or hardships that would prevent them from serving another four to five months. Durst has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his best friend in 2000. His lawyers have said he plans to testify in his defense.