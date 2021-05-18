McConnell hits ‘pause’ on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are signaling that they will try to block — or at least slow down — a Democratic effort to create a bipartisan commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Their opposition threatens the chances of launching an independent look at the siege and how it could be prevented from happening again. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is “pushing the pause button,” on the legislation to form the commission, which is expected to pass the House this week. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he won’t support it either.