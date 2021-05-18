Hormel Institute researcher receives prestigious grant to continue lung cancer fight

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- A promising announcement came Tuesday in the local fight against cancer. A researcher at the Hormel Institute in Austin is receiving a prestigious research grant of more than three-quarters of a million dollars to aid in cancer research.

The grant was given to The Hormel Institute Assistant Professor and Cancer Biology Lab Leader Dr. Luke Hoeppner by the American Cancer Society.

Being awarded the American Cancer Society Research Scholar Grant is a major honor.

"To make it through the peer review process means, truly, Dr. Hoeppner is one of the best and brightest researchers around," said American Cancer Society Executive Vice President Dave Benson.

Applicants, like Dr. Hoeppner, go through a rigorous 'peer review' process just to be selected.

"We're excited to see what he can learn through the research he's going to do, specifically in lung cancer," Benson said.

Over the next four years Hoeppner will use the $789,000 grant to focus on a deadly form of lung cancer, small cell lung cancer.

"Only seven percent of people, unfortunately, make it past five years," Hoeppner said. "So I want to try to change that hopefully."

Hoeppner says the aggressive and fast spreading cancer is hard to treat and frequently becomes resistant to chemotherapy treatments.

"The short term goal is to better understand the molecular mechanisms that cause small cell lung cancer to be resistant to current therapies," Hoeppner said. "The long term goal is to implement better therapies that either prevent the resistance or can be used to overcome the lung cancer tumor cell resistant to current therapies."

His work on small cell lung cancer is personal. Hoeppner's uncle passed away from the particularly aggressive disease.

"I know that my aunt has said to me that she finds it important that I'm doing this work," Hoeppner said. "Cancer touches almost everyone, so that's one motivation for me and just being able to hopefully help people live a better quality of life."

Hoeppner is grateful for the support and hopes his research can make a difference for patients fighting the disease.