Israel accuses Chinese state TV of ‘blatant anti-Semitism’

BEIJING (AP) — Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as blatant anti-Semitism on a program ran by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. In a tweet, the embassy says “we have hoped that the times of the Jew’s controlling the world conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately anti-Semitism has shown its ugly face again.” On the Tuesday CGTN broadcast, the TV host questioned whether U.S. support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values, saying “some people believe that U.S. pro-Israeli policy is traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the U.S. and the Jewish lobby on U.S. foreign policy makers.” China has long been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause.