Kamie Roesler is an Emmy-award winning journalist who is thrilled to be back in the state where she was born. Kamie grew up on a farm near Leonard, N.D., but she was born in Mankato. She has spent the last seven years as a morning anchor in South Dakota and South Carolina.

Kamie grew up knowing she wanted to be a news anchor. At a young age, she would make her sister film her newscasts while she produced and anchored the news, sports and even weathercasts. She went on to pursue her passion of broadcast journalism at Minnesota State University Moorhead where she also was on the golf team. While in college she also worked part-time at KVRR, the FOX-affiliate in Fargo, N.D.

Kamie enjoys news, but she also has a love for sports. She is a die-hard Minnesota Twins fan and is happy to be back in Twins territory. She has spent time covering many big sporting events including several NCAA basketball tournaments, the Little League World Series, Super Bowl LII, 2014 MLB All-Star game and more.

In 2018 Kamie was awarded an Eric Sevareid Award by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association for her live Super Bowl coverage. She also was a 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy recipient for coverage of three tornadoes tearing through Sioux Falls, S.D.

In her free time, you will probably find Kamie golfing, at the pool or lake or in Minneapolis at a Twins game.