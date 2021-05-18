Minnesota special legislative session outlook

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- While Minnesota's divided state legislature has an agreement on a framework for a $52 billion budget, there are still plenty of details that need to be worked out before the House and Senate meet again in about a month for a special session.

The compromise essentially has Republicans getting the tax exemptions they wanted for businesses that got paycheck protection program loans as well as workers who collected unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DFLers are getting extra money for K-12 schooling so students can catch up on learning.

"I think the big winners are schools and our taxpayers. It was about a $52 billion budget agreement," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester.

What remains unresolved are discussions over how to reimburse anyone who overpaid on their taxes because they got pandemic relief money.

"We are not going to be increasing taxes in our state and that's really what was unusual about this budget talk," Nelson stated.

Nelson encourages Minnesotans to sign up for the Minnesota Department of Revenue automated emails and to log on to the Tax Law Change website to stay updated.

Other unresolved policies still needing to be worked out include home evictions, public safety, as well as the natural resources budget bill.

If the Walz Administration’s Clean Car rule is not agreed upon during the special session, there will be a block on the environmental budget. Lawmakers from both sides do not want that to happen, and they do not think that it will.

"The primary issue is a balanced budget. That is what we are sworn to uphold, that's what we have to get done," said Rep. Gene Pelowski, (DFL) Winona.

Republican and DFL leaders will meet again June 14 for the special session.

The session will compress all the work normally done in around six months to just a few days.