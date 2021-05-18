Qatar detains Kenyan guard who wrote on laborers’ struggles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has detained a Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in the Mideast country and advocating for laborers’ rights. The circumstances of the arrest are unclear. The arrest of Malcolm Bidali draws renewed attention to the limits of expression in the energy-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Qatari government said Bidali was “under investigation for violating Qatar’s security laws and regulations” but didn’t specify further what charges he faced. Several human rights groups expressed concern, and the Committee to Protect Journalists called on Qatar to clarify the charges Bidali faced or immediately release him.