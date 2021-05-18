Irish health system struggling to recover from cyberattack

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s health system is struggling to restore computers and treat patients four days after it shut down its entire information technology system in response to a ransomware attack. Thousands of diagnostic appointments, cancer treatment clinics and surgeries have been canceled or delayed since Friday’s cyberattack. Authorities said hundreds of people were assigned to respond to the attack but it could be weeks before the public health service will return to normal. The chief clinical officer of Ireland’s public health service said Tuesday that the intrusion was having “a profound impact on our ability to deliver care” and that disruptions would undoubtedly “mount in the coming days and weeks.”