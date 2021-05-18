RPS board approves interim superintendent contract and pay raise for board members

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the Rochester Public Schools Board voted on a variety of topics.

Dr. Kent Pekel

The board approved the one-year contract for the interim superintendent, Kent Pekel. Pekel will replace Michael Muñoz on July 1. Pekel's contract ends on June 30, 2022.

He will receive a gross annual salary of $223,000.

"This is less than the current superintendent is earning but is well within the parameters in what a superintendent for a district this size," said Jean Marvin, Rochester School Board chair.

Muñoz currently makes $228,300 per year.

Other items approved:

An orientation day for middle school students on the first day of school.

A four-year contract for Rochester City Lines to provide transportation for activities when First Student Bus company is unable to.

School board stipend raise from $7,200 to $16,000 annually. The school board chair will receive an additional stipend of $1,600.

The school board's annual stipend had been $7,200 since 1985.

"The value of the work that we do deserves to be compensated. And that for individuals that are thinking about running for school board, that it is something where your time is valued with some compensation although it probably doesn't compensate for the amount of hours we all put it," said Cathy Nathan, Rochester School Board Vice Chair.

The board also received updates on the referendum that will improve Mayo High School's pool and add a pool at Century High School.

"We made several design changes based off of their needs for offices locker rooms training deck space and so forth," said Dana Hlebuchuk, Widseth Smith Nolting Architect.

The school board is expected to vote on updated boundary lines at its June 1 meeting.

"The community really valued attempting to create boundaries that assign students to their closest school. Wanted to maximum walkable minimize busing," said Scott Leopold, Cooperative Strategies executive director.

The board also announced the district's first hire for the newly created position of Executive Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.