South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on multiple federal offenses. Federal court documents say 26-year-old Nicholas Languerand was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River. A grand jury indicted him on seven counts. The charges include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. Evidence alleges Languerand “threw a variety of objects,” including a traffic barrier, at officers on Jan. 6. He is being held in a Washington detention center. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Associated Press

