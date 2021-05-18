With free admission approved for Rochester pools, when will they open?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Summer is nearly upon us, but that doesn't mean people will be able to visit Rochester City pools on Memorial Day weekend.

At the beginning of the month, City Council voted to open Silver Lake Pool for the season.

Monday, the council voted to approve free admission to all pool-goers for the 2021 season at both Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Pool.

"I think that this is just a top notch policy that hopefully engages a whole generation of pool goers," said Council Member Nick Campion.

"I agree, I think this is a fun idea as a little bonus for this summer as we're all hopefully coming out of the pandemic," said Rochester Parks and Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt.

Along with the free admission funding, money was also approved for any repairs the pools need,

Boldt said thankfully after a year off, only minor repairs to both facilities will be needed.

So, when can we expect the pools to open?

That will only happen after staff members are hired and repairs at the pools are complete.

"We'll be hopefully ready to open in early June on a usual time schedule," Boldt said.

Beyond this season, the future of the pool at Silver Lake Park remains up in the air. Boldt says it will need major upgrades if the city wants to continue operating the facility.