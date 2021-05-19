1 ‘severely injured’ in Cerro Gordo County crash

NEAR THORNTON, Iowa (KTTC) -- One person is "severely" injured after a crash in Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near Thornton, a small city 24 miles southwest of Mason City.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old German Cabrera of Meservey stopped a Ford F-250 on Balsam Avenue and didn't turn the hazard lights on.

As Cabrera got into the driver's seat, a Ford Edge collided into the truck. That vehicle was driven by a 64-year-old from Meservey.

Mason City firefighters took Cabrera to MercyOne North Iowa hospital.